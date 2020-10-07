Alleged schoolteacher stabbing blamed on sly grog

A community has been left reeling by the alleged stabbing of a teacher, as Education Queensland orders an urgent review of staff housing.

LOCKHART River locals have been left reeling by a brutal schoolteacher stabbing as Education Queensland ordered an urgent review of staff housing and police stepped up efforts to tackle sly grog runners.

A 25-year-old Lockhart State School teacher was flown to Cairns late Tuesday night after allegedly being stabbed and punched in her home.

The woman allegedly suffered non-life-threatening wounds to her arms, legs, stomach and face at the hands of a Lockhart River man who has been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

A man has been charged following an attack on a teacher at Lockhart River. Picture: Peter Wallis

Owner of Out of the Blue cafe Greg Westcott lives 50km north of town and was a regular Lockhart River visitor to pick up supplies. He was stunned to hear of the stabbing.

"It's a shock and it's one of those unexpected things. It's a tragedy and a sad thing," he said.

Cape police Inspector Mark Henderson slammed the "frankly gutless" alleged attack understood to be fuelled by illegal booze entering the dry community.

"We have no tolerance for violence anywhere across the Cape and I will always draw on whatever resources I need to stamp out violence across the communities," he said of the allegations.

"(And) we will be relentless in our pursuit of sly groggers."

A haul of illegal booze seized by Lockhart River police in August this year.

Officers intercepted a huge haul of beer, wine and spirits destined for Lockhart River in late August.

A lucrative trade, sly groggers are known to add a 300 per cent mark-up to Cape York contraband.

Lockhart River Mayor Wayne Butcher also condemned the alleged attack in the "strongest possible way".

"We must stop this from happening … as we have seen overnight, the consequences can be devastating," he said.

Michael Giblet, 26, was remanded in custody on a return-to-prison warrant after his case was briefly mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

In response to the alleged stabbing, a Department of Education spokesman said additional security officers would be dispatched to Lockhart River.

"And a full security review of all teacher residences in Lockhart River has already commenced," he said.

Cairns Hospital said the 25-year-old stabbing victim was discharged from care on Wednesday afternoon.

