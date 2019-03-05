THE Tweed Water Alliance said they were "unimpressed” with the report into investigating sustainable water extraction by the NSW state government.

A gathering at Uki Hall last Saturday discussing the issue of water mining was attended by roughly 200 people, listening to comments from political leaders.

Lismore candidates Janelle Saffin and Sue Higginson were joined by Tweed candidate Susie Hearder at the meeting, outlining their policies for water mining in the region.

Nationals members Geoff Provest and Austin Curtain were apologies for the event.

The alliance is urging Tweed and Lismore residents to ensure the they make water mining an issue for the upcoming state election.

Alliance member Pat Miller said the initial report which was released last month, did not address the issues of water mining.

"The report is a pseudo-scientific mumbo-jumbo designed to confuse - it was a stitch-up from the start,” Mr Miller said

"It seems the expert panel left its reading glasses at home when they claimed that upon examination of the Tweed Shire Council's own records, there were 128 weekly individual truck movements in the Tweed Shire.

"The report is riddled with false assumptions and inaccuracies, the most glaring of which is its starting point.

"Its primary assumption is that the water bottling industry is OK.

"It isn't - the OCSE report only sought to muddy the waters so the industry could go on in exactly the same way.”

Mr Miller said the report was designed to favour the National Party and not highlight issues the alliance has including exceeding the allowable limit of water being extracted from the ground.

"The litany of nonsense in the report is only designed to make the National Party look like they are doing something. If you read the report it's a stitch-up,” he said.

"The section of the report dealing with truck movements, a principal concern of residents, was laughable.”