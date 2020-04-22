Allow extra time for detours at Crystal Creek bridge

Korns Crossing Bridge on Numinbah Road at Crystal Creek will be temporarily closed next month.

THE Korns Crossing Bridge on Numinbah Road at Crystal Creek will be closed to all traffic for six days next month.

The temporary closure will allow for major repairs and detours will add up to 20 minutes travelling time.

State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said a routine inspection detected damage to the bridge's support structure in November last year.

"A load limit of 15 tonnes was enforced until temporary repairs in December allowed this to be increased to 27 tonnes," he said.

"Alternative routes are available during the bridge closure and heavy vehicles are reminded not to use Chilcotts Road."

Preliminary work to set up scaffolding and steel work will be carried out from Monday April 27 to Friday May 1 with traffic control in place.

A crane will then be set up at the end of the bridge to install two 30m x 1.6m steel beams, each weighing an estimated 16.5 tonnes.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 8am Monday May 4 to 5pm Saturday May 9.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Murwillumbah from Numinbah should turn right onto Zara Rd at Chillingham and left onto Tyalgum Rd at Tyalgum.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Numinbah from Murwillumbah should turn right from Kyogle Rd onto Tyalgum Rd, then right onto Limpinwood Rd at Tyalgum and left onto Numinbah Rd at Chillingham.

The load limit on Korns Crossing Bridge will be removed when all repairs are complete.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.