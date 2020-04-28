Allow more time for night works on the M1

Road works will take place on the M1 each night until Thursday morning.

MOTORISTS should allow extra time to travel as night roadworks will continue until early Thursday morning at Tweed Heads.

Work to widen the shoulder is being carried out on the Pacfic Motorway between Darlington Drive and Terranora Creek Bridge.

To minimise impacts to motorists work has been going since Sunday between 6pm and 3am and is set to finish Thursday, weather permitting.

Some lane closures will be in place in the area of work.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

There will be a 5m width restriction in place.

Vehicles exceeding 5m in width may be eligible to travel via permit.

To discuss permit requirements, motorists are advised to contact the Transport for NSW Special Permits Unit on 1300 656 371.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.