Almost 100 local artists feature in M’bah’s art mecca event

Heather McCelland, Carol Easton, Rachael Arkell, Di anna White, Di Johansson and Chris Mellor were part of the Murwillumbah Art Trail last year. PHOTO: Scott Powick

THE line-up of 90 artists exhibiting in the sixth Murwillumbah Arts Trail event later this year has been revealed.

Running at various venues from May 1-3, the Murwillumbah township will be transformed into an art Mecca, showcasing contemporary art by almost 100 of the region's practising artists, offering insight in their creative processes.

The trail will guide visitors and residents alike across Murwillumbah, discovering art, meeting the creators and engaging with arts.

The sites include Proudfoots Lane, MArts Precinct, The Citadel, Johnny Francos, Caldera Wildscapes Gallery, Gallery DownTown and the Tweed Regional Art Gallery.

Event Manager Peita Gardiman said the Murwillumbah Arts Trail will mean artists opening their doors to give art enthusiasts a rare glimpse into "inspiring spaces, the personalities behind the art and their art making".

First-time participating artist Helen Otway said she was looking forward to the interaction with collectors, visitors and fellow artists.

"(It) helps me to reflect upon my practice and encourages me to keep going," she said.

"My studio-gallery at the M-Arts Precinct will be open throughout the three days."

This year's Murwillumbah Arts Trail will have workshops, demonstrations and activities at the MArts Precinct, the Levee wall, Proudfoots Laneway and public spaces around the CBD.

Another highlight is the series of performances by youth group Doublemask Theatre as well as artist talks and presentations.

The local artists' work ranges from painting, textiles, sculpture, wood-turning, pastels, glass and steel art and site inspired art.

To get a taste of what is on offer and plan your trail, head to murwillumbahartstrail.com.au to check out the artists' online gallery.

Art lovers can follow the trail however they wish.

Maps can be downloaded from the website or picked up at the information stands at MArt, Tourist Information, or the Tweed Regional Art Gallery.

Individual Participants in the 6th Murwillumbah Arts Trail (2020) are:

Amanda Bromfield, Amanda Lee Burns, Andia Cally, Anne Leon, Annie Higgins, Anthony Pieters Barb Suttie, Billy Williams, Bonny Shore, Caroline McKay, Cathy Licuanan, Chelle Wallace, Clare Johnson, Colleen DaRosa, Colleen Talbot, Dakota Dixon, Damien Conte, Heidi Ledwell, Imma Adelaja, Janet Halliday, Jen Harkness, Jenn Rowe, Jacqui and Sam Sosnowski, Jenny McConnell, Jocelyn Edwards, Karl Claydon,

Katherine Castle, Kuweni Dias Mendis, Kym Stanhope, Luke Double, Maria Paterson, Marie France, Amelia Axford, Neal Blacker, Paula Miller, Potts, Robert Guenther, Stephanie Weisser Reid, Sylva Locke, Surreal Silver, Thilini Nuske, Tracey Jarrett, Trish Budd, Katharina Baumgaertner, Janet Fraser, Nikki Oughton, Thomas Guppy, Debbie Guest, Kay Neilsen, Greg Mulheran, Nicole Manderson, David Cleverley, Christine Mellor, Louise Quinn, The Field - Amelia Reid, Jenny Sayer, Phil Barron, Mindygirl, Hiske Tas Bain, Amelia Batchelor, Helen Otway,

Group Exhibitions by:

Caldera Wildscapes Gallery

Andy Reimanis, Brenda Bryant, Helen Cochrane, Roslyn Oakes, Susan Powell, Leesa Livermore, Ingrid Foraita, Lesley Doherty

Unprecedented Exhibition

Annie Long, Heather Mathew, Judy Oakenfull, Michael Philp, Michele Bevis

Murwillumbah Potters Group

Robyn Porritt, Ronda Luland, Sandy Weekes, Jo Armstrong, Rachael Arkel, Lynne Guy

Take Five

Maggie Turner, Rita Oakley, Samantha Oakley, Julie Kerr, Lyndall Bensley

Farrants Hill Collective

Don Capner, Dee Wybrew, Rod Johnston, Sue Axford, Laura Epto

Creative Glass Guild of Queensland

Ann Bullen, Vicki Beldon, Mary Berkelmans, Catja White