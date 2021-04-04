Almost half of car breakdowns caused by one single issue

Almost half of car breakdowns in the Northern Rivers in the last 12 months were connected to one single issue.

NRMA data revealed that patrols attended more than 40,000 breakdowns across the Northern Rivers in 2020, with battery problems continue to dominate breakdowns across NSW.

Of 40,634 breakdowns attended by NRMA patrols in the last 12 months, 17,873 or 43 per cent were related to battery failure, according to new data released by the NRMA.

3373 battery-related breakdowns were reported in Ballina Shire, 4452 in Byron Shire, 407 in Kyogle, 2561 in Lismore LGA, 957 in Richmond Valley and 6123 in the Tweed.

This corresponds to state-level data, where analysis of 848,650 breakdowns from March 2020 to February 2021 found that batteries dominated the reasons for calling an NRMA patrol on the side of the road across NSW, with 46 per cent of the calls statewide.

Other major breakdown in NSW causes in a year of roadside service heavily affected by the COVID pandemic included:

– Wheels and tyres (14 per cent)

– Electrical (8 per cent)

– Cooling system (4 per cent)

– Fuel injection (3 per cent)

In the same period, NRMA patrols rescued 1,874 children and pets locked in cars in NSW and repaired 326 immobile wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Of the 848,650 breakdowns attended by NRMA patrols 90 per cent got the drivers back on the road again without the need for a tow and the average waiting time was 40 minutes.

Breakdown data for Northern Rivers from February 2020 to March 2021 is:

Ballina: 7041

BATTERY: 2044

BATTERY SALES: 1329

BRAKES: 71

CAR ELECTRIC: 1

COOLING SYSTEM: 291

DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 175

ELECTRICAL: 605

ENGINE: 210

FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 177

HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 12

IGNITION: 171

LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 10

MISCELLANEOUS: 634

OTHER CONDITIONS: 145

PAY ALL: 19

PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 256

STEERING: 42

SUSPENSION: 6

TRANSMISSION: 197

WHEELCHAIR/MOBILITY SCOOTER: 2

WHEELS & TYRES: 644

Byron: 10962

BATTERY: 2939

BATTERY SALES: 1513

BRAKES: 147

CAR ELECTRIC: 24

COOLING SYSTEM: 476

DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 208

ELECTRICAL: 960

ENGINE: 400

FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 389

HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 9

IGNITION: 354

LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 11

MISCELLANEOUS: 1213

OTHER CONDITIONS: 169

PAY ALL: 33

PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 395

STEERING: 111

SUSPENSION: 20

TRANSMISSION: 408

WHEELS & TYRES: 1183

Kyogle: 1073

BATTERY: 286

BATTERY SALES: 121

BRAKES: 16

COOLING SYSTEM: 66

DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 36

ELECTRICAL: 112

ENGINE: 62

FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 27

IGNITION: 30

MISCELLANEOUS: 72

OTHER CONDITIONS: 31

PAY ALL: 4

PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 33

STEERING: 9

SUSPENSION: 6

TRANSMISSION: 55

WHEELS & TYRES: 107

14 per cent of calls to the NRMA statewide in the last 12 months we related to wheels and tyres.

Lismore: 6096

BATTERY: 1248

BATTERY SALES: 1313

BRAKES: 78

CAR ELECTRIC: 2

COOLING SYSTEM: 289

DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 133

ELECTRICAL: 585

ENGINE: 179

FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 188

HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 5

IGNITION: 133

LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 5

MISCELLANEOUS: 624

OTHER CONDITIONS: 55

PAY ALL: 26

PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 194

STEERING: 32

SUSPENSION: 8

TRANSMISSION: 239

WHEELCHAIR/MOBILITY SCOOTER: 2

WHEELS & TYRES: 758

Richmond Valley: 2391

BATTERY: 499

BATTERY SALES: 458

BRAKES: 18

CAR ELECTRIC: 2

COOLING SYSTEM: 134

CSC: 2

DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 77

ELECTRICAL: 201

ENGINE: 92

FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 70

HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 1

IGNITION: 51

LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 8

MISCELLANEOUS: 207

OTHER CONDITIONS: 65

PAY ALL: 17

PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 86

STEERING: 19

SUSPENSION: 11

TRANSMISSION: 99

WHEELS & TYRES: 274

Tweed: 13071

BATTERY: 3054

BATTERY SALES: 3069

BRAKES: 111

CAR ELECTRIC: 1

COOLING SYSTEM: 578

DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 267

ELECTRICAL: 1082

ENGINE: 268

FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 489

HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 2

IGNITION: 357

LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 6

MISCELLANEOUS: 1144

OTHER CONDITIONS: 263

PAY ALL: 46

PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 432

STEERING: 72

SUSPENSION: 9

TRANSMISSION: 454

WHEELCHAIR/MOBILITY SCOOTER: 16

WHEELS & TYRES: 1351