Alternatives suggested to deal with border traffic nightmare

A TWEED councillor has joined the list of people writing to the Queensland Premier to suggest ways of easing the border traffic pain for the twin-town communities.

Tweed Shire councillor James Owen wrote to Annastacia Palaszczuk today asking for the border checkpoints at Ducat St in Tweed Heads and Nerang Murwillumbah Rd, Natural Bridge to be re-established.

“I have been inundated with complaints from Tweed Shire residents regarding the increasing concerns, issues, and inconveniences they are experiencing when crossing the QLD border to go about their essential daily business,” Mr Owen wrote.

“It is causing a wealth of problems, both for businesses and individuals, and is increasing community frustration and anger.”

He also cited the delays of up to two hours to complete routine daily tasks like going to work, attending appointments and the effects on local small businesses.

“With our border town economies already having suffered greatly at the hands of COVID-19, both the Tweed and Gold Coast communities require a significant resurgence in business confidence and the holiday season is a great opportunity for this to occur,” Mr Owen said.

On the other side of the border, LNP member for Currumbin Laura Gerber has also written to the Premier asking for the reopening of the Miles St in Tweed Heads border checkpoint as well as Tomewin Mountain Rd.

She stated her constituents were facing two-hour waits for tasks which would normally take 15 minutes.

Ms Gerber raised concerns from parents with children with medical issues not able to take them to childcare in NSW because of something going wrong while in traffic, as well as people loosing jobs because companies cannot justify the expense of paying workers to wait hours in traffic.

Currently there are only three checkpoints to enter the Gold Coast from the Tweed at Gold Coast Hwy and Coolangatta Rd, M1 Northbound near Stewarts Rd and Griffith St in Coolangatta.

Residents in border communities and returning Queenslanders intending to cross the border from New South Wales to Queensland must complete a Queensland Border Declaration Pass and print them to display them on their windscreens if travelling by car.