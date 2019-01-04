Always remain alert on the water

ON DUTY: Rescue vessels from Point Danger attending a scene during the summer.

ROADS and Maritime Services Marine Flare Collection program is on again in January and February.

This will be at Kennedy Drive Boat Ramp, Tweed Heads, on Thursday, January 3, from 8-10am and Saturday, February 9, from 8-11am.

For more information on the schedule and other collection locations across NSW, visit rms.nsw.gov. au/flares or call 13 12 36.

Now that the silly season is upon us, all boaties should ensure they have all their safety equipment and radio on board.

Log On through Channel VHF16 to your Marine Rescue Unit so we know where to locate you, should it be necessary.

Ensure you check weather conditions, which can be done through your Marine Rescue Unit.

Marine Rescue Point Danger has access to wave rider readings and bar conditions so to help you make a sound decision about whether to go off shore.

In November we had high percentage of bar crossings with a disappointing low percentage of log-ons.

Marine Rescue NSW provides this free service for the safety of all boaters. We cannot encourage you enough to use it.

On behalf of our volunteers, we would like to wish the community a safe and happy new year.

Thank you for your support in 2018 and we look forward to continuing our service for your safety while on the water.