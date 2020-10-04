Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

'Amazing bloke': Teen dies in Casino car crash

by Lucy Hughes Jones
4th Oct 2020 5:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A family in the state's northern rivers region has been shattered by the death of a teenage boy, whose car crashed into a tree on Saturday.

Jaylan Stewart (right), who died in a car crash in Casino on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Jaylan Stewart (right), who died in a car crash in Casino on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Promising young footballer Jaylan Stewart was driving down a rural road in Casino before 3pm on Saturday when his BMW veered off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency workers who were called to Ellangowan Road tried to save Jaylan, but the teen died at the scene.

Jaylan Stewart (centre in blue and yellow uniform). Picture: Facebook
Jaylan Stewart (centre in blue and yellow uniform). Picture: Facebook

The St John's College student has been remembered as a "wonderful lad" and a "gorgeous boy" who loved playing rugby.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Jaylan Stewart (right).
Jaylan Stewart (right).

More Stories

editors picks fatal traffic crash tragedy tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drugs, knife charges after police search

        Premium Content Drugs, knife charges after police search

        News A 26-year-old man has been charged after police allege they found drugs and a knife in his possession.

        Why award-winning North Coast home caught judge’s eye

        Premium Content Why award-winning North Coast home caught judge’s eye

        News THE project by Vokes and Peters won the ‘single residential exterior’ category at...

        Celebrating the rich history of the LGBTI community

        Premium Content Celebrating the rich history of the LGBTI community

        News SMALL Town Queer exhibition celebrates diversity in the Tweed to coincide with...

        ‘You don’t rule my life’: Killed woman to ex-partner

        Premium Content ‘You don’t rule my life’: Killed woman to ex-partner

        News A man allegedly stabbed Marie Van Beers 36 to 37 times in 2018