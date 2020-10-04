'Amazing bloke': Teen dies in Casino car crash
A family in the state's northern rivers region has been shattered by the death of a teenage boy, whose car crashed into a tree on Saturday.
Promising young footballer Jaylan Stewart was driving down a rural road in Casino before 3pm on Saturday when his BMW veered off the road and hit a tree.
Emergency workers who were called to Ellangowan Road tried to save Jaylan, but the teen died at the scene.
The St John's College student has been remembered as a "wonderful lad" and a "gorgeous boy" who loved playing rugby.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.