Menu
Login
The BMW X5.
The BMW X5.
Motoring

Amazing how even cars have manners nowadays

by Carri-Anne Lucas
25th Apr 2019 7:50 AM

FOR those of you keen to show good manners and treat those around you with a little extra pampering, some cars can help you deliver that extra touch.

Luxury cars such as Audi's Q8 and BMW's X5 (pictured) have installed technology that allows us to display gestures we appreciate but may not see very often.

As you take your place in the front seat, the car slides the seat to greet you - just like a chivalrous gentleman tucking your chair in at a restaurant. Other models go further and extend that courtesy to your passengers.

Does your passenger want lumbar support, leg cushion extensions or their side bolsters adjusted?

You can perform these adjustments from the driver's side using your own seat controls to make it more comfortable for your guest.

Some cars can even consider the ease of getting in and out of the vehicle by offering air suspension to lower it. Anybody wearing a pencil skirt? No problem!

These vehicles will give you the edge, with your passengers leaving them sure of your impeccable manners.

If you can afford these luxurious touches, the extra pampering is well worth it.

cars news column motoring racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    McHAPPY: Ronald McDonald draws top spot on ballot

    McHAPPY: Ronald McDonald draws top spot on ballot

    Politics SUSTAINABLE Australia Party member Ronald McDonald will be the name on top of the list as voters head to the polls to vote for the seat of Richmond

    Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed

    Kombucha is now on tap in the Tweed

    Offbeat The popular drink is now available on tap in Murwillumbah.

    Health district confirms services will stay in Tweed Heads

    Health district confirms services will stay in Tweed Heads

    Health CEO says Tweed Heads will retain health services at hospital site.

    Digging deep for Townsville flood victims

    Digging deep for Townsville flood victims

    News Twin Towns raises $25,000 for flood appeal.