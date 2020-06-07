Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 1999 white camry
A 1999 white camry Supplied
News

AMBER ALERT: Boy and girl missing in white 1999 Camry

by Staff Writer
7th Jun 2020 5:09 PM

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl who are missing from Harristown since 11.50am today and may be at significant risk.

The children are with 30-year-old Casey Allwood and travelling in a 1999 white Toyota Camry sedan with Queensland registration 759 KMD (similar to vehicle pictured)

The woman is described as Caucasian, 160cms tall with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

The eight-year-old boy is described as Caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The four-year-old girl is described as Caucasian with blonde hair.

The vehicle was last sighted travelling eastbound at Gatton at 12.20pm today.

The woman may be travelling south but also has connections in the Toowoomba and Bundaberg areas.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

More Stories

amber alert editors picks missing children white 1999 camry
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our cane, food growers weigh in on council’s rural strategy

        premium_icon Our cane, food growers weigh in on council’s rural strategy

        News Not every Tweed farmer has the same opinion on the Rural Land Strategy.

        Heartwarming initiative from Tweed club staff on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Heartwarming initiative from Tweed club staff on JobKeeper

        News This iconic Tweed venue is back serving cold ones

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day

        Brakes on the future of highly anticipated car event

        premium_icon Brakes on the future of highly anticipated car event

        Motor Sports Committee felt no choice other than to cancel anticipated car event