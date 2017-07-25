Amber alert: Girl taken from Gold Coast childcare centre

An amber alert has been issued after this little girl went missing from a childcare centre, left, and right, a man seen taking a five-year-old girl from a Gold Coast childcare centre. Picture: Supplied

AN amber alert has been issued after a five-year-old girl was taken from a Gold Coast childcare centre.

Police said a man was seen taking the girl around 3.50pm today from a daycare facility on Birmingham Rd, Carrara before putting her in a brown sedan and driving off.

It is believed the man is the little girl's father.

Police in NSW found the five-year-old safe in the central coast suburb of Kempsey.

They had been sighted leaving a service station at Brunswick Heads at 6.20pm and were believed to be travelling south.