Amber alert: Girl taken from Gold Coast childcare centre

AN amber alert has been issued after a five-year-old girl was taken from a Gold Coast childcare centre.
Police said a man was seen taking the girl around 3.50pm today from a daycare facility on Birmingham Rd, Carrara before putting her in a brown sedan and driving off.
It is believed the man is the little girl's father.
Police in NSW found the five-year-old safe in the central coast suburb of Kempsey.
They had been sighted leaving a service station at Brunswick Heads at 6.20pm and were believed to be travelling south.