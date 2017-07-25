21°
Amber alert: Girl taken from Gold Coast childcare centre

Madura McCormack | 25th Jul 2017 5:21 AM Updated: 6:19 AM
An amber alert has been issued after this little girl went missing from a childcare centre, left, and right, a man seen taking a five-year-old girl from a Gold Coast childcare centre. Picture: Supplied
AN amber alert has been issued after a five-year-old girl was taken from a Gold Coast childcare centre.

Police said a man was seen taking the girl around 3.50pm today from a daycare facility on Birmingham Rd, Carrara before putting her in a brown sedan and driving off.

It is believed the man is the little girl's father.

Police in NSW found the five-year-old safe in the central coast suburb of Kempsey.

They had been sighted leaving a service station at Brunswick Heads at 6.20pm and were believed to be travelling south.

 

The man and girl have been sighted leaving a service station at Brunswick Heads at 6.20pm and were believed to be travelling south, left, and right: The Queensland Police Service is continuing to seek urgent public assistance to help locate a 5-year-old girl who was taken from a day-care centre in Carrara this afternoon who may be at significant risk.
The man and girl have been sighted leaving a service station at Brunswick Heads at 6.20pm and were believed to be travelling south, left, and right: The Queensland Police Service is continuing to seek urgent public assistance to help locate a 5-year-old girl who was taken from a day-care centre in Carrara this afternoon who may be at significant risk.
Man allegedly bashes girlfriend unconscious then flees

Man allegedly bashes girlfriend unconscious then flees

POLICE allege a 27-year-old Banora Point man punched his girlfriend in the head a number of times until she was knocked unconscious and hospitalised.

  • News

  • 25th Jul 2017 6:00 AM

Council at a glance

The Tweed Shire Council supports major supermarkets banning plastic bags.

Find out what council discussed at last week's meeting.

Splendour: police dogs sniff out 267 people carrying drugs

Police sniffer dogs at Splendour in the grass festival.

DRUG detection dogs led to 267 busts at Splendour.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

Village battles to save historic railway station

Glenreagh residents have gathered more than 600 signatures on a petition to save the village's historic railway station.

Cat survives after it causes a two car crash

CAT-ASTROPHE: A cat caused a car crash at Sawtell on Saturday night.

Cat lucky to escape with all of its lives after it causes crash

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

TRUCKIE turned Australian Ninja Warrior grand finalist Tom Hazell spent three years preparing for the grand final - on a home made course in his backyard.

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after 8-hour showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

Swimming legend loses by a fin in man versus beast battle

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

Billionaire faces off with NSW Premier over Kings Forest

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian answers questions at the Tweed Chamber of Commerce.

Gladys Berejiklian visited the Tweed today.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare