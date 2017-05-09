Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

AQUAMAN star Amber Heard visited Nimbin on the weekend to join crowds at the annual MardiGrass celebration.

Heard posted a video on Instagram on Sunday of herself dancing her way along the main street of the Northern NSW town as she passed a group of buskers.

The post was captioned: "Cinco de Mayo in Australia, otherwise known as "a good excuse to day drink with your mates."

A three-day annual Cannabis law reform rally and gathering, Mardigrass is designed to protest, educate and celebrate the positive uses of cannabis.

More than 10,000 people - and scores of police - descended on Nimbin for this year's 25th annual event, which was themed "overgrow the government", according to MardiGrass president Michael Balderstone.

Heard has reportedly impressed both her castmates and crew on the Gold Coast set of Aquaman, receiving the thumbs up from workers who met her for the first time at Village Roadshow Studios last week.

"I haven't met her yet but I've heard only good things about her on set," an insider told The Courier Mail.

Heard, who enjoys a close friendship with co-star Jason Momoa, has also bonded with co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, with the two photographed training together.

Amber Heard working out with Aquaman co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

"Pulling my weight around here thanks to the best/worst workout wingman @yahya," Heard captioned an image of the two hamming it up at training posted on Instagram.

Heard has also been catching up with friends on the Gold Coast including Australian marketing expert Lauren Benedetti, who wrote: "She's a stunner, a sweetie pie and a badass. Aquaman is going to be crazy!"

Amber Heard on the Gold Coast with marketing expert Lauren Benedetti.

While Heard was in Nimbin on the weekend, Momoa slipped quietly into Brisbane to enjoy legendary film composer Hans Zimmer's live show on Saturday night.

The star of TV series Frontier was back on the Gold Coast on Sunday, posing for selfies with fans.