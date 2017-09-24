PHOTOS: Amber Heard in the arms of mystery dinner date

US actress Amber Heard was spotted in The Collective restaurant at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast Saturday night.

US actress Amber Heard was spotted in The Collective restaurant at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast Saturday night.

AMBER Heard has been spotted in the arms of a mystery dinner date at the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp and billionaire Elon Musk has been based on the Gold Coast to film Aquaman (2018), co-starring Jason Mamoa.

The model-turned actress has trained for action scenes at Village Roadshow Studios for her action-packed role as the fiery sea queen, 'Mera'.

Love everybody, but never sell your sword. #paulocoelho Trainer: @lijing_wushu #aquaman A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The movie recently filmed scenes at Hastings Point on the Tweed coast.

On the roof-top bar at The Collective, Palm Beach last night the bare-faced beauty went relatively unnoticed as she enjoyed an early evening dinner with a small group of friends.

It's all in the jeans A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

The blonde wore an elegant and simple white strapless dress, her hair in a bun with chop sticks, and stacked hippy jewels.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Heard sat across the table to her mystery dinner date, who was in singlet, shorts and white sneakers to show off his tan and tatts.

The pair left the table alone at about 6.30pm, with Heard's new squeeze catching the actress in a quick embrace before setting off.

Cinco de Mayo in Australia, otherwise known as "a good excuse to day drink with your mates." A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on May 6, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

In early August, the Hollywood star endured a break up while visiting Australia, dumping Musk just after the pair were seen at Splendour on the Grass, Byron Bay.

That breakup followed Heard's dramatic divorce from Depp.

Amber Heard arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini

Their relationship broke-down when the couple were living in Australia while Depp filmed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which also filmed scenes at Hastings Point on the Tweed coast.

Aquaman is moving through production and is scheduled to wrap by the end of the month.