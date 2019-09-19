Ambulance called for 14-year-old girl on Mt Warning

A TEENAGE girl with cerebral palsy had to be assisted from Mt Warning this afternoon after becoming ill.

NSW Ambulance was called just before 1.30pm, with reports suggesting the 14-year-old girl was having a seizure.

These reports were found to be false, however NSW Ambulance paramedics did check the girl on scene.

A spokesman for the NSW Ambulance said the teenager and her walking group were halfway up the mountain.

"She did not have a seizure or any history of them, but she did find herself in a bit of trouble medically," he said.

"We walked her down the mountain and took her to Tweed Heads District Hospital."

The 14-year-old is reportedly fine, and is being checked for precautionary reasons.