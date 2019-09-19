Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ambulance called for 14-year-old girl on Mt Warning

Michael Doyle
by
19th Sep 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl with cerebral palsy had to be assisted from Mt Warning this afternoon after becoming ill.

NSW Ambulance was called just before 1.30pm, with reports suggesting the 14-year-old girl was having a seizure.

These reports were found to be false, however NSW Ambulance paramedics did check the girl on scene.

A spokesman for the NSW Ambulance said the teenager and her walking group were halfway up the mountain. 

"She did not have a seizure or any history of them, but she did find herself in a bit of trouble medically," he said. 

"We walked her down the mountain and took her to Tweed Heads District Hospital."

The 14-year-old is reportedly fine, and is being checked for precautionary reasons. 

mt warning nsw ambulance service tweed district rescue squad
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    'We're planning for the scenario the device will go off'

    premium_icon 'We're planning for the scenario the device will go off'

    News "THE whole system is ready for the moment... (the public) won't accept it if someone is hurt or killed".

    PHOTOS: 'Improvised explosive device' found in laneway

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Improvised explosive device' found in laneway

    News "We are certainly treating it as a real device"

    'Suspicious' item puts town in lockdown

    'Suspicious' item puts town in lockdown

    Breaking Emergency services descend on town after 'suspicious item' found

    Man in 'manic state' chased people in hospital with knife

    premium_icon Man in 'manic state' chased people in hospital with knife

    Crime Some staff had to hide behind nearby bushed during the incident