Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mother, her baby and a paramedic who were inside the ambulance when it crashed at high speed have been hospitalised.
A mother, her baby and a paramedic who were inside the ambulance when it crashed at high speed have been hospitalised. Frank Redward
News

Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

Matt Deans
by
24th Aug 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 25th Aug 2019 6:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER and her baby who were being rushed to hospital, and an ambulance crew, involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway are lucky not to have suffered serious injuries. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the baby, the mother and a paramedic have been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital with minor injuries. 

A mother and her baby were in the back of the ambulance when it crashed.
A mother and her baby were in the back of the ambulance when it crashed. Frank Redward

The crash happened as the ambulance was on route from Macksville to the hospital after the child suffered a potential life threatening condition on Saturday around 2.30pm.

It is understood the northbound ambulance driver may have swerved to avoid hitting debris on the roadway in the 110km section of the highway, about 100 metres north of the Urunga service centre. 

A mother, her baby and a paramedic who were inside the ambulance when it crashed at high speed have been hospitalised.
A mother, her baby and a paramedic who were inside the ambulance when it crashed at high speed have been hospitalised. Frank Redward

The ambulance then struck a wire roadside barrier.

The spokesman said no one was seriously injured.  

A second ambulance conveyed the baby, the mother and a paramedic to hospital. 

A mother, her baby and a paramedic who were inside the ambulance when it crashed at high speed have been hospitalised.
A mother, her baby and a paramedic who were inside the ambulance when it crashed at high speed have been hospitalised. Frank Redward

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the crash and the damaged ambulance has been towed to Macksville Police Station. 

The aftermath of the crash has seen almost 100-metres of wire barrier damaged.  

A mother, her baby and a paramedic who were inside the ambulance when it crashed at high speed have been hospitalised.
A mother, her baby and a paramedic who were inside the ambulance when it crashed at high speed have been hospitalised. Frank Redward
ambulance crash macksville pacific highway urunga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Lift-off for Dreamworld’s new attraction

    premium_icon Lift-off for Dreamworld’s new attraction

    News Dreamworld’s CEO has delivered a blunt message to anyone doubting the park’s long-term future.

    AIC RUGBY LEAGUE: Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe update

    premium_icon AIC RUGBY LEAGUE: Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe update

    News Iona College take on St Patrick's College Shorncliffe

    Fire destroys dwelling as blaze continues to burn

    premium_icon Fire destroys dwelling as blaze continues to burn

    Breaking RFS warns people to be vigiliant this weekend

    How many new cops is the Northern Rivers getting?

    premium_icon How many new cops is the Northern Rivers getting?

    Crime More than 250 police recruits are graduating today