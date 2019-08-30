Menu
Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op was hit hard with hail making it look like it belonged at a ski resort.
News

An icy winter on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
30th Aug 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you were outside yesterday afternoon you might have been caught out by a sudden raging storm bringing with it hail covering the ground like a sheet of snow.

Locals and visitors on the Coffs Coast had a taste of what it would be like if it snowed on the coast as hail thickly blanketed the ground in areas including Bellingen, Toormina, Sawtell and Coffs.

At 5.30, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 6.8mm of rain which jumped up to 18.4mm in the next ten minutes.

The unusual experience had people talking and sharing images on Facebook including one of the Fishermans Co-op looking like it belonged at a ski resort, not by the marina.

Hail could still be seen at 6.30am this morning at the jetty.
Hail could still be seen at 6.30am this morning at the jetty. Trevor Veale
