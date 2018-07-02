Anchorage Island boardwalk gets cash injection for repairs

REPAIR: The Anchorage Island boardwalk is getting an upgrade at last.

REPAIR: The Anchorage Island boardwalk is getting an upgrade at last. Contributed

REPAIRS to the Anchorage Island boardwalk will start as soon as possible, following a further boost in government funding for the project.

Almost two years since the 200m boardwalk bordering Keith Curran Reserve in Tweed Heads closed due to ageing timber, the Tweed Shire Council has welcomed a Roads and Maritime Services' increase in funding of $910,000.

The financial boost now eliminates the need for the council to contribute the deficit of $225,000 to complete the major infrastructure rebuild.

"Thanks to an appeal from the State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest the government has now fully funded this project and we can start work with confidence, knowing we can meet the additional costs of the environmental monitoring we have to do throughout construction in this beautiful marine environment,” the council's general manager, Troy Green, said.

"We also need to undertake construction in accordance with Fisheries' strict guidelines.”

Save Our Boardwalk community action group spokesperson Richard Murray said he was pleased the project was able to go ahead sooner rather than later, after 317 people signed a petition to reopen the boardwalk.

"We're all pleased as punch that the New South Wales Government has granted this extra funding to allow the work to proceed,” Mr Murray said.

"Were thankful that Mr Provest made the appeal for extra funding.

"I think this will be something that will be valued by everyone including tourists, students and all those people who walk through Keith Curran Park.”

Mr Murray said the boardwalk played a vital role in the community as it allowed people to get closer to marine life.

"It's been used by all sorts of people, even the universities use it for studies of mangrove watch,” he said.

"The fact that it is central and it is part of the walkway, early morning here you see tourists and locals coming on their bikes and they use it on a frequent basis.”

The boardwalk, which was built in the early 1990s, bridges important mangrove habitat along the river.

The council will start work to replace the boardwalk as soon as possible, with work

expected to start by the end of July.