Anchorage Island boardwalk to remain closed for now

OPEN UP: Anchorage residents are up in arms against the Councils plans to close the boardwalk due to safety concerns.

ANCHORAGE Island residents will have to wait a few more months to see if the public boardwalk will be reopened.

After council closed the picturesque boardwalk at Keith Curran Anchorage Island Park in July last year due to safety concerns, residents have strongly urged for the structure to be reopen.

Council has decided to wait a few extra months before making a decision about repairing the boardwalk after council's general manager Troy Green told Thursday's meeting a grant application was lodged early last week for $685,000 to repair the entire structure.

"The grant application I've put in is to replace the boardwalk plus to replace the foundations,” he said.

Council staff had recommended $30,000 should be allocated to repair the boardwalk but Mr Green urged council to wait to see if the State Government approves the grant.

"It would be somewhat a bit of a waste of money of $30,000 to prepare the existing structure if soon we would have the advice we would have the funds to repair it to longevity,” he said.

"If by the first of September we don't know the money's allocated and the funding is done, then we can start the work.”