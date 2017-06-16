Ancient world and its study

ANCIENT FASCINATION: Former Sydney University academic Judy Birmingham (pictured left) has been rewarded with an AM in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Awards.

FROM digs at historical sites delving into the lives of ancient civilisations in such places as Greece and the Middle East to helping pioneer the field of archaeology in Australia, honorary associate professor Judy Birmingham has been labelled a trailblazer in her field.

Now living in Pottsville, the distinguished historical archaeologist was named as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her service to higher education, particularly to historical archaeology, as an academic, and to professional associations in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list. The award adds to a long list of accolades for the academic, who moved to Australia from her home in England in 1961 to take up a role as a lecturer at the University of Sydney, specialising in the Iron Age at Cyprus and Anatolia.

Considered one of the pioneers of the field in Australia, Ms Birmingham went on to become one of the key academics to establish the interdisciplinary course in Historical Archaeology at the university in the 1970s, which has since produced several generations of historical archaeologists.

She later headed the School of Archaeology, Classics and Ancient History from 1995 to 1996.

In the 1960s and '70s Judy was a founding member of Australian Society for Historical Archaeology and was also the founding chair of the National Trust's industrial archaeology committee.

She has been recognised for her contribution to the heritage of Australia and restoration of various properties and is the author, co-author, editor or co-editor of eight books, 10 book chapters and various articles.