Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Nazi costumes were unwelcome at Oktoberfest.
The Nazi costumes were unwelcome at Oktoberfest.
Food & Entertainment

Anger as Nazi uniform gang crashes Oktoberfest

by Oliver Caffrey
1st Nov 2019 9:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A group of men impersonating Nazi soldiers caused havoc in the Yarra Valley last Saturday.

The gang brazenly tried to enter the Yarra Valley Oktobefest dressed in SS uniforms, including visible swastika symbols.

Upon trying to head into the German-themed event in Lilydale, the four men were met with condemnation.

They were spoken to by security and then escorted from the venue.

"While we recognise patrons enjoy getting dressed up for this annual event, this type of behaviour is not appropriate, nor supported or condoned," Yarra Valley Oktoberfest's organisers said.

While they were promptly dealt with by security there, the group then ventured down the road to Mt Evelyn.

Initially they had tape covering their badges upon arriving, but the swastikas didn't remain covered up for long.

It's understood their outfits drew the ire of a war veteran present in the York on Lilydale, sparking a verbal altercation.

A representative for the York on Lilydale said police were not called to the hotel, but confirmed a group were asked to leave.

Oliver.caffrey@news.com.au

beer nazi okroberfest racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Thanks for your patience’: Carpark upgrade to finish soon

        premium_icon ‘Thanks for your patience’: Carpark upgrade to finish soon

        News The redevelopment has been in the making for three years after customer consultation showed a need to improve the car park’s circulation

        Miscommunication blamed for search mission

        premium_icon Miscommunication blamed for search mission

        Breaking THE Westpac Helicopter has been called to Fingal Head after reports of a missing...

        Tweed mums trying to make uniform shopping easy

        premium_icon Tweed mums trying to make uniform shopping easy

        Business Tweed mothers have begun a new website to help people transfer second-hand uniforms...

        Asbestos found in half of Tweed tests

        premium_icon Asbestos found in half of Tweed tests

        Health More than half of all samples tested for asbestos in the Tweed Shire this year have...