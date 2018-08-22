Anger over 'minor' plan for new animal pound at Eviron

Eviron residents are concerned the Tweed Council pound may be moved closer to their homes.

Claudia Baxter

RESIDENTS living near the new proposed animal pound site on Eviron Rd feel "insulted” after Tweed Shire Councillors voted to rezone the land as part of a "minor zoning amendment”.

At its last planning meeting, Tweed Shire Council proposed relocating the animal pound from the Tweed tip to 719 Eviron Rd as part of its plans to expand the current landfill facility.

But the proposal was lumped in with nine other "minor” amendments as one item on the agenda.

Eviron resident Paul Fitzsimmons said it was "insulting to residents” to label the relocation as "minor”.

"If we tried to start a dog kennel on our farm here, the hoops we'd have to jump through, it would be one major thing on the itinerary of the night and I'd say you'd have next to Buckley's chance of getting it approved,” he said.

"But council gets it approved with a slip of a pen, it's insulting to people in the area when it's very far from minor for people affected by it.”

Mr Fitzsimmons said he was one of six people who objected to the pound being relocated due to noise.

"The biggest problem is the evening, that's when this is an unattended dog pound, it's only attended on a 9-5 basis, so there's no one there, you couldn't ring asking what's happening.”

But a Tweed Shire Council representative said the development application process would allow residents to have their say.

"A detailed technical assessment of noise impacts will be needed as part of any development application lodged for the new facility,” they said.