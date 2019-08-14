Angry stripper takes out guard with flying high-heel

On her social media, Megan Schutze posts photos of herself, her friends as well as racy photos.

A FORMER stripper found herself in hot water over a drunken tantrum at Showbar 140.

Barely a week after the 29 year old arrived in Mackay with dreams of earning big bucks on the pole she was slumped by the roadside saying "I'm just a piece of f***ing meat."

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the nurse-turned-exotic dancer became disillusioned with the reality of the role.

Police were called to the popular Victoria St club just after midnight on July 20 this year after one of the dancers lashed out at a security guard

Megan Michelle Schutze had been cut off from the bar and as a result became confrontational with management.

As a result, Schutze was fired and told to leave the venue.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said Schutze kicked her high heel at the security guard, who was "struck in the face with a flying shoe".

Ms Pearson said when officers asked for her side of the story she told them "sorry sweetie I'm a piece of meat", "yeah I'm a f***ing stripper" and other nonsensical phrases.

As she was arrested, police found a small amount of marijuana and a grinder in her possession.

She pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance in or near a licensed venue and possessing drugs and used utensils.

Duty solicitor Geoff Govey, of Taylors Solicitors, said Schutze had completed nursing qualifications and worked as a nurse for six years.

"She wanted to travel and in order to do that as well as earning some good money she started working in the showgirl industry," Mr Govey said.

He told the court Schutze had been in Mackay for a week before the offence occurred.

"Her employment was terminated as a result of her disillusionment with the industry," Mr Govey said.

The court heard she had Schutze had attended ATODS in Rockhampton.

"She is obviously embarrassed. She doesn't usually drink she tells me," Mr Govey said, adding that she had been affected by the situation.

Schutze was fined $750.

"Certainly your behaviour was out of order," Magistrate Ron Muirhead said.

He also placed her on a $500 four-month good behaviour bond for the drug offending.

Convictions were not recorded.