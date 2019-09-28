Anning’s daily travel bill on taxpayer tab

FORMER senator Fraser Anning racked up an average $270 a day on flights and travel outside Queensland from the day the election was called.

Adding to the largesse, the controversial and accidental senator, who spruiked himself as an "ordinary Australian", was splashing out on business-class flights on the taxpayer dollar.

Analysis by The Courier-Mail reveals the senator was city-hopping in the lead up to the election, from the day it was called, as he attempted to launch his self-titled political party.

Fraser Anning racked up a big travel bill courtesy of taxpayers before leaving the Senate.

Many of the flights can be linked to party launch events.

The $270 a day only includes flights outside Queensland, the state he represented. It totalled more than $13,000 from April 11 until his term ended on June 30, expense documents reveal.

His flights of fancy covered off all capital cities, including multiple trips to Melbourne and Adelaide.

It also included a two-day jaunt traversing Brisbane, Adelaide to Perth and back at top dollar ticket prices.

Taxpayers forked out $1370 on May 3 for a flight from Brisbane to Adelaide, then $1214 from Adelaide to Perth on May 4, then a whopping $2276 one-way flight back to Brisbane.

Last minute one-way economy class tickets available this week include Perth-to-Brisbane for $380 and Brisbane to Adelaide for as little as $234.

A trip to Sydney on April 25 coincided with a press conference he held at Cronulla, which ended with an altercation between a supporter of Mr Anning and a photographer.

Trips to Melbourne and Hobart also matched up with social media posts from Mr Anning of him meeting candidates in the relevant states.

He also spent $2624 using ComCars while outside of Queensland during the same period.

Parliamentary expense documents also show his staff claimed $45,000 in domestic travel costs between April 1 and June 30, but no breakdown of flights was provided.

Video still of the alleged altercation between a supporter of Fraser Anning and a News Corp photographer following a press conference at Dunningham Park at Cronulla in Sydney.

The Courier-Mail attempted to contact Mr Anning for the article.

Fraser Anning's Conservative Nationals party acting president Paul Turner confirmed Mr Anning was currently in the US.

"He's having a sabbatical after what he's been through," he said.

Mr Turner said he only had infrequent contact with the former senator and that he had not been involved in organising any of the travel.

Last December The Courier-Mail revealed Mr Anning had claimed $19,000 over three months to fly his family around under a family reunion expense perk - more than any other federal politician.