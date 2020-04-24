Menu
A beautiful card and flowers in memory of the four police officers killed during a traffic stop yesterday in Victoria was placed outside Tweed Police station anonymously.
News

Anonymous gift in face of tragedy touches police officer’s hearts

Jessica Lamb
24th Apr 2020 5:00 PM

IN TIMES of heartbreak, it’s the small gestures that remind us we are not alone.

In the wake of the fatal crash in Victoria on Wednesday that claimed the lives of four police officers, “Trev” went the extra mile to show his support to the Tweed Byron Police District.

An anonymous card and flowers were placed discreetly near the front doors of Tweed Heads Police Station before 10am on Thursday.

Leading senior constable Lynette Taylor, constable Glen Humphris, senior ­constable Kevin King and constable Josh Prestney died after being hit by a ­refrigerated semi-trailer that swerved into the emergency lane.

The officers were impounding a car after an alleged positive drug test from a 41-year-old Porsche driver, who was allegedly caught travelling about 140km/h on the Eastern Freeway in Kew, Victoria.

The tragedy is the biggest loss of officer lives in a single event in Victoria Police’s history.

“We stand with our Victorian police brothers and sisters at a time of such devastation and heartache for the officers’ families, friends, colleagues and wider police family,” Tweed Byron commander superintendent Dave Roptell said.

“This tragedy has touched people from across the nation and that compassion was shown here at Tweed Heads Police Station by a member of the public.

“This is a random act of kindness to show that people across Australia are grieving with the families and the police family.”

