Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Another aged care resident dies after recovering from virus

by Natalie Wolfe
11th May 2020 12:36 PM

Another Newmarch House resident has died overnight after recovering from coronavirus.

Anglicare, which runs the western Sydney nursing home, confirmed the death this morning.

Dozens of infections and 17 deaths have been linked to the aged care facility.

While the resident had previously tested positive for coronavirus they had returned two negative tests before their death.

coronaviruspromo

 

The death comes a day after a 92-year-old woman became the 17th person from Newmarch House to die.

Fay Rendoth, a great-grandmother, died on Friday night from an "unrelated illness" after recovering from coronavirus.

Australia has recorded 6942 cases of COVID-19, with 3054 in New South Wales, 1494 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

More Stories

aged care facilities coronavirus editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        120 health services rolling out special tools for patients

        premium_icon 120 health services rolling out special tools for patients

        News A new specialist set of tools is being rolled out from the Tweed to Port Macquarie allowing patients to access bulk-billing services from home.

        Unsolved sex attack linked to notorious triple killer

        premium_icon Unsolved sex attack linked to notorious triple killer

        Crime DNA from unsolved rape linked to killer Ashley Mervyn Coulston

        Tweed hairdressers vie for top spot as front runner revealed

        premium_icon Tweed hairdressers vie for top spot as front runner revealed

        Fashion & Beauty Last chance to vote for your favourite Tweed hairdresser

        Fresh ideas in place to keep fresh produce for sale

        Fresh ideas in place to keep fresh produce for sale

        Information LOCAL farmer adjusts his stall amid the coronavirus pandemic.