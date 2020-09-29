Another charge added to list over alleged $1M drug bust

Detectives have charged two Uki men after seizing drugs, weapons, and cash, following an investigation into the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs across northern NSW (March 13, 2020)

ANOTHER charge has been added to the list for one of the Uki brothers accused of growing about $1 million worth of marijuana on the family’s property.

Johnas Todd, 36, and his brother Jethro Todd, 29, were arrested when police raided their Uki homes on March 13.

Police allege they found more than 300 marijuana plants, 2000 MDMA pills, $80,101.50 in cash, and weapons including firearms and a crossbow.

Their mother, Joy Ann Ross, 56, was arrested on April 14 and charged with knowingly taking part in cultivating a large commercial quantity of prohibited plants.

Co-accused Brittany Lee Taylor, 25, from Uki faces charges of cultivating a large commercial quanity of cannabis and exposing a child to enhanced indoor cultivation of a large commerical quantity of a drug.

All four cases returned to Tweed Heads Local Court on September 23 represented by defence solicitor Darren Mahony.

Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor Alanna Coxon said Ms Ross, Ms Taylor and Jethro Todd’s charge certificates were ready, but Johnas Todd’s was still outstanding.

Mr Mahony said fingerprint evidence for Johnas Todd, who faces manufacturing firearms charges unlike the co-accused, had not been served on the defence yet.

He said he was still waiting for the statement from the officer who located the firearms.

Mr Mahoney once again raised the issue of the adequacy of the certificate for the alleged firearms found as it was based off an expert’s opinion who only looked at photographs of the weapons.

On August 18, Mr Mahony was told by the DPP in court it was now standard practise to have forensic experts’ reports on guns to be based on photographs.

Police allege they found 2000 MDMA pills in Johnas’s kitchen, as well as marijuana plants, multiple weapons including rifles, hand guns and a crossbow, and the materials to make a silencer.

Jethro is charged with cultivation of a large commercial quantity of prohibited plant enhanced indoor means and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime as well as a fresh charge of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of a crime greater than $5000.

Johnas was charged with eight offences including cultivating prohibited plants, supplying prohibited drugs in large commercial quantities, possessing unregistered firearms, manufacturing a prohibited firearm without licence and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime in the amount of $64,351.50.

Both men at the time were refused bail earlier this year, but Jethro was granted bail at Sydney Supreme Court on April 15.

Mr Mahony foreshadowed on August 19 that Johnas wished to apply for Supreme Court bail.

Their mother, Ms Ross, was granted bail on April 14 in Lismore Local Court.

Jonhas’ case is set for case conference on Oct 19.

All four cases will return to court on November 18.