Crews have attended another grass fire on the Pacific Hwy. Daniel Perrin /TWE

FIRE crews have attended the latest in a spate of grass fires on the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads South.

Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads station officer Chris Perrin said crews were called to the scene, near Kirkwood Rd, about 11am on Friday.

He said the incident was being investigated.