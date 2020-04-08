Menu
The Tweed Hospital has a fever clinic operating.
News

Another virus case confirmed in Tweed's health district

Jessica Lamb
by
8th Apr 2020 12:13 PM | Updated: 12:43 PM

CORONAVIRUS cases in the Tweed's Local Health District have risen to 48 with a new patient confirmed Monday night.  

The Northern NSW LHD, encompassing the area from Tweed Heads to Grafton, reported the new total number as of 8pm Monday.  

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said 43 of the region's cases were acquired overseas, four from contact with a confirmed case or 'known cluster' and one is under investigation.    

Statistics on the NSW Health website reveal about 2707 tests have been administered in the NNSWLHD and as of Monday 8pm, 13 of the health district's cases were in the Tweed Shire.    

Of the Local Health District's cases, there are currently two patients being cared for in hospital.  

Mr Jones said he could not overstate the importance of staying at home over the Easter break where possible.  

He continued the only excuses for leaving home included attending medical appointments, such as a testing facility for COVID-19, or get essential groceries or attend work, education or for exercise.  

NSW Health is increasing testing, particularly around areas where there are some community transmissions and areas where there have been clusters. 

For Northern NSW, this includes Byron Bay as an area that may be at elevated risk of community transmission.

  • For advice and information about COVID-19 visit  www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx
  • Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.
  • For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.

