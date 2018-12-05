Another year of success at the Kingscliff Triathlon

Gold Coast triathlon relay team Raging Bulls from Hope Island claimed gold at Kingscliff on Sunday.

It was a close finish, with the team just 0.49 seconds ahead of the second-placed team Bikelab from Murwullimbah Cycling Club.

Coast triathlete Kelly Wright came second in the 30-34 category, third in females overall and 36th overall.

She finished with a time of 2.12.32, 7.2 minutes behind the female winner, Lennox Head's Pip Taylor.

In the men's, Mermaid Beach's William Atkinson came fourth, finishing 6.54 minutes behind the overall winner Alderley's Sam Betten.

In the 7-9 year junior competition, Runaway Bay's Team T-Rex athletes Huxley Bertsos and Samuel Longhurst crossed the line first and second, while Robina's A Body To Fit's Lachlan Newman claimed third.

For the females, A Body to Fit's Macey Clayton finished second and Miami's Daisy Vincent came third.

In the 10-12 year Big Kids competition, Team T-Rex took a clean sweep with Madison Turner, Tarlay Robertson and Daniel Prinsloo claiming the medals.

The 18th Kingscliff triathlon saw more than 1200 athletes and 150 junior athletes competing for the title.