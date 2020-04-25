How to get antenatal lessons from your own home

New parents to be, Paul Green and his wife Sarah-Jane Green are utlising new antenatal classes online from John Flynn Hospital. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

EXPECTANT mums from the Tweed and Gold Coast whose maternity classes have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic will have the chance to complete their antenatal sessions online.

In a first for John Flynn Private Hospital at Tugun, antenatal classes are being delivered online, with an expert midwife beaming into the homes of expectant mums and their partners.

John Flynn Private Hospital nurse unit manager Gaylene Hardwick said after 20 years as a midwife and educator, she was excited to deliver the first antenatal class via Ramsay Health Care's virtual care platform.

"Most of these women are first-time mums and are in the final stages of their pregnancy, so it's a really important time," Ms Hardwick said.

"Many of them are extremely anxious, not just about their upcoming birth but also about the risks of Covid-19 and we want to be there for them so they can feel confident about having their babies.

"Mums-to-be can ask me all their questions about the birth and what it's like to have a newborn baby rather than relying on Dr Google."

John Flynn Private Hospital head of obstetrics Dr Genevieve Bishop said Ramsay Health Care had transformed its antenatal program in record time in response to the social distancing measures required for the coronavirus pandemic.

"We identified that we could no longer have the group antenatal classes the way we traditionally would but we didn't want our mums to miss out," Dr Bishop said.

Burleigh Heads mum-to-be Sarah-Jane Green and husband Paul were among the first to complete the classes.

"Being first-time parents, we were anxious at the thought of not being able to participate in antenatal classes and really appreciated that the John Flynn team made it happen for us," Mrs Green said.

"It gave us invaluable information and it was great to meet members of the midwife team as well as have a virtual tour of the birthing suites, which we otherwise wouldn't have been able to see in the current situation."

A dedicated multi-professional team, including experts from technology, legal, innovation and medicine, helped deliver the project in record time, ensuring elements such as patient privacy and confidentiality were maintained.