Anti-Adani protesters at the BMD construction site at the Haughton River
Environment

Anti-Adani protesters hit Haughton River construction site

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
31st Oct 2019 1:38 PM
ANTI-Adani activists say they have disrupted work at a construction site near the Haughton River.

A group of 25 protesters blocked the gates to BMD's rail line construction site on the Haughton River floodplain, saying they want the construction company to cut ties with the Adani's Carmichael mine project.

"Businesses like BMD can no longer defend working on destructive fossil fuel projects like Adani's mine as 'just doing their job'. The choice is between drastic climate action or accepting responsibility for the wilful destruction of our planet," Frontline Action on Coal spokeswoman Andrea Valenzuela said.

 

Protesters outside BMD’s construction site near the Haughton River.
Construction sites at the Carmichael mine have been hit by regular Anti-Adani protests in recent weeks, and earlier this year protesters from the Galilee Blockade group said the "knew" which business to target through a "Dob in Adani" campaign.

They said the campaign for people to submit names of Adani contractors or businesses "willing to work" for Adani had been successful.

"How many scientific reports need to be written before businesses start to count the real cost of their fossil fuel projects?," Ms Valenzuela said.

anti-adani anti-adani activist construction site haughton river protesters

