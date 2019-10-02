Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff. Trevor Veale
Health

Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

by Robyn Wuth
2nd Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

A new Queensland study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.

More Stories

cigarettes health research smoking

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    Why mass tourists will want to come to Tweed

    premium_icon Why mass tourists will want to come to Tweed

    News Tweed tourism plan defended by its architect following criticism of its lack of...

    How to help those who help the hospital

    premium_icon How to help those who help the hospital

    Health From providing services through the efforts of its volunteers to raising funds for...

    Lord of the 1960s boards headlines event

    premium_icon Lord of the 1960s boards headlines event

    Surfing Shane Surfboards was one of the most popular surf brands that originated in the...