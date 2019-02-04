Anti-vax mum asks how to protect her child from measles

An anti-vax mother has caused the brains of thousands to explode, by taking to social media to ask how she can protect her daughter from measles.

The mother-of-one asked for a recommendation in the Natural Health Anti-Vaxx Community.

"My three-year-old is not vaccinated,'' she wrote. "And there is currently a measles outbreak in my state. Any suggestions for precautions I can take to protect her would be very much appreciated.''

America is currently gripped by a bad measles outbreak in New York, Washington and California.

A hero from the Richard Dawkins Foundation retweeted her mind-boggling quest to protect her child from the very thing her ideology has allowed to re-emerge.

"Can anyone guess how this person could protect their child from the measles?" they wrote.

Can anyone guess how this person could protect their child from the measles? pic.twitter.com/l07KClnUWv — Richard Dawkins Foundation 🤔👩🏾‍🔬🔬🔭⚖️🏳️‍🌈 ⚧ (@rdfrs) January 29, 2019

"Thoughts and prayers?'' someone wrote.

"Essential Oils and Crystals charged under a Full Moon. Duh,'' suggested another.

"A hashtag!! Always cures diseases and illnesses,'' said another.

"If only there was some medical thing she could do for her child that could prevent easily preventable diseases ...." quipped another.

"If only there existed some kind of medicine to protect children from getting such illnesses. A vaccination if you will ..." someone clarified.

"Give the child up to some better parents," suggested another.

Others were simply angry that the anti-vax message has contributed to a 30 percent increase in measles cases in the US between 2016-2017.

