After being dumped as an ambassador for her anti-vax stance, former Home And Away actor Isabel Lucas has found herself at the centre of another controversy.
Celebrity

Anti-vaxxer actor is the centre of a new COVID controversy

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell and Jonathon Moran
21st Aug 2020 12:37 PM
AFTER being dumped as an ambassador by a girls charity for her anti-vax stance, former Home And Away actor Isabel Lucas has found herself at the centre of another coronavirus controversy.

Covering her face with a black mask and hoodie and using the alias "X", the 35-year-old took part in a live chat with COVID-19 conspiracy theorists including celebrity chef Pete Evans on Saturday night.

"I'm here and I don't want to be anonymous, but I am about to start filming a film and I do need to be careful about being outspoken because you can get dropped from charities, you can lose campaigns with car companies," she said on a Zoom chat uploaded to YouTube.

Anti-Vaxxer actor Isabel Lucas in Byron Bay on Tuesday. Picture: Media-Mode.com
"It has happened to me in recent times for speaking out. I feel careful and I don't want to elicit any aggressive, threatening responses."

Lucas was dropped by charity Plan International Australia in April, less than a month after she signed on to work with them, after commenting she "didn't trust the path of vaccination".

Isabel Lucas disguised herself in a Zoom chat with COVID-19 conspiracy theorists.
Speaking of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures on the Zoom call, Lucas said she felt "100 per cent called" to "shine a light on the reality of what's really going on."

Despite wanting to remain anonymous, the event organiser, Victorian conspiracy theorist Matt Lawson, gave her identity away by revealing the Australian actress would be joining him in the live chat when promoting the event.

Originally published as Anti-vaxxer star centre of new COVID controversy

