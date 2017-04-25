24°
Anzac Day 2017: Stories come to life on the Tweed

Daniel McKenzie
| 25th Apr 2017 11:20 AM
Herbert McDougall with his father and uncles' collection of photos and service records on display at RSL Care Darlington, Banora Point.
Herbert McDougall with his father and uncles' collection of photos and service records on display at RSL Care Darlington, Banora Point. Daniel McKenzie

HEARING a noise on a dark, still night in New Britain off the east coast of Papua New Guinea, a soldier calls out for the noise to identify itself.

"Halt, who goes there?,” the infantry man says while remaining still.

"Halt, who goes there,” he calls out again, but again receives no reply.

On the third failed request, the sentry soldier aims his weapon towards the noise and fires, as a rifle crack rings out through the night.

Allied soldiers came running to find that the noise had been a cow, which had stumbled by the camp during the Second World War.

That soldier was Private Herbert McDougall and it's a story Herbert junior has heard from an unlikely two sources over the years, but didn't join the dots that both featured his father.

"When I first started work with national cash register this older chap started telling a war story about hearing a rifle shot, and a soldier had shot a cow,” Mr McDougall said.

"I thought, that story sounds familiar; but I never thought to ask if it was the same story as my father told me. I worked with that man for 14 years and, long after, I found out that it was the same story from my father.”

The story was just one that Mr McDougall, a volunteer at RSL Care Darlington, had heard over the years after his father and two uncles, Robert and William, served in the Australian Imperial Force in the Second World War.

The brothers' collection of photos and records on display at the Anzac Walk of Fame at Darlington is just a snapshot of Anzac history on display yearly at the care facility.

Pioneered by Darlington diversional therapist Kim Stokes and Mr McDougall, the wall has featured about 800 servicemen and women's collections.

Topics:  anzac day anzac day 2017 anzac day tweed banora point rsl rsl care darlington second world war veterans world war two

