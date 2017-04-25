Anzac Day 2017: Tiger spirit still roars for veteran

World War Two veteran Hilary Schmidt proudly sits below the Australian flag while displaying her medals at RSL Care Darlington, Banora Point.

"I'D sooner fight a tiger than a gunner any day.”

Those words came from a poem written about a unit of strong women who served with honour and distinction during the Second World War.

Standing beneath the Australian flag adorned in medals, veteran Hilary Schmidt is the embodiment of that unit, with a spark that shines as strongly as it did some 70 years ago.

"We had a couple of men trying to tell us what to do but we held our own,” Mrs Schmidt said of her anti-aircraft unit known as the Ack-Ack girls, which played a crucial role in the war.

As a bright-eyed 18-year-old, Mrs Schmidt joined up in 1943 and went through basic training before becoming an Ack-Ack girl.

"I was sent to a camp at Yeronga, we arrived into a tent with a heap of straw and had to fill our own bed. When we finished (training), we had to take it all out again for the next lot,” Mrs Schmidt recalls.

"I did six weeks there, then I was sent to anti-aircraft at Eagle Farm.”

Hilary Schmidt during her service in the Second World War contributed

Mrs Schmidt and her fellow spotters spent their days looking to the sky, carefully identifying any plane entering the area and noting its trajectory.

"We'd lay in a chair looking up to the sky. You had to let the command post know where the plane was and in what direction it was flying,” Mrs Schmidt said.

"We had three instruments we worked on, which directed the guns on where to fire shots at the planes.”

Aside from spotting planes, Mrs Schmidt said there weren't too many dull moments.

"We were very naughty girls,” she said with a laugh.

"The army was an experience, and you would try to buck the system. We'd climb under barbed wire fences and be out after dark - it was fun.”

But the most cherished moment was meeting a gunner named Ken, which would be the start of a seven-decade journey.

The pair were soon engaged and married two-and-a-half years later, when Mr Schmidt returned from overseas duty.

Sadly, Mr Schmidt passed away 12 months ago.

"We missed out on 70 years' marriage by just three months,” his wife said.