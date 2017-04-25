Anzac Day 2017: Tweed soldier reaches a pinnacle

AFTER a quarter-of- a-century serving in the Australian Army, former Tweed Heads man Jason Watene has reached the pinnacle of his career.

Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Warrant Officer Class One Watene was leading preparations for Anzac Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the ADF's senior enlisted soldier on Operation Highroad.

Wo1 Watene is one of 270 Australian Defence Force personnel deployed to Operation Highroad - Australia's contribution to the NATO led Resolute Support Mission.

As the RSM of Task Group Afghanistan, his role is to support the commander's intent through the setting of standards, maintaining discipline, ensuring the culture is set to maintain Australia's international reputation and to provide Junior Non Commissioned Officers with a role model.

WO1 Watene joined the Australian Army in 1991 at the age of 19 and said the Australian Army shaped him into the soldier he is today.

"I think I wanted to be part of a team,” he said.

"I enjoyed team orientated activities and think I was well suited to the camaraderie of the Royal Australian Infantry Corps.”

He decided to enlist as an infantryman and was posted to Townsville's 2nd/4th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, where he remained for the next 10 years.

In 1993, the then Private Watene deployed to Operation Solace in Somalia with 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, which was an eye-opening experience for the 20-year-old Digger.

He later deployed on peacekeeping operations to Timor Leste in 2003 and to Papua New Guinea in 2005, followed by Iraq in 2007 and Afghanistan in 2013.

Private Jason Watene, from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, stands guard during a food drop for local Somali civilians. Corporal Gary Ramage

WO1 Watene is proud to be back in Afghanistan and was looking forward to paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"This Anzac Day, we will hold a number of ceremonies in various locations where the Task Group elements are working, including Hamid Karzai International Airport- North, Headquarters Resolute Support in Kabul, the Afghan National Army Officer Academy in Qargah, Bagram Airforce Base and in Kandahar where there are six Australian mentors,” he said.

Nearing the end of his deployment, WO1 Watene will return home, having developed professionally.

He said he would return home knowing Afghanistan had improved and wished the people of Afghanistan all the best.

"The majority of the people in Kabul just want to get on with their lives,” WO1 Watene said.

"They have been at war for hundreds of years and it will take a long time to change but I think we are making a difference by being here in the advisory space as they continue to develop their security forces and strive for a better future.”