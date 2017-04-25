24°
News

Anzac Day 2017: Tweed soldier reaches a pinnacle

Daniel McKenzie
| 25th Apr 2017 11:40 AM
Task Group Afghanistan Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), Warrant Officer Class One Jason Watene at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan.
Task Group Afghanistan Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), Warrant Officer Class One Jason Watene at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. SGT Ricky Fuller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER a quarter-of- a-century serving in the Australian Army, former Tweed Heads man Jason Watene has reached the pinnacle of his career.

Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Warrant Officer Class One Watene was leading preparations for Anzac Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the ADF's senior enlisted soldier on Operation Highroad.

Wo1 Watene is one of 270 Australian Defence Force personnel deployed to Operation Highroad - Australia's contribution to the NATO led Resolute Support Mission.

As the RSM of Task Group Afghanistan, his role is to support the commander's intent through the setting of standards, maintaining discipline, ensuring the culture is set to maintain Australia's international reputation and to provide Junior Non Commissioned Officers with a role model.

WO1 Watene joined the Australian Army in 1991 at the age of 19 and said the Australian Army shaped him into the soldier he is today.

"I think I wanted to be part of a team,” he said.

"I enjoyed team orientated activities and think I was well suited to the camaraderie of the Royal Australian Infantry Corps.”

He decided to enlist as an infantryman and was posted to Townsville's 2nd/4th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, where he remained for the next 10 years.

In 1993, the then Private Watene deployed to Operation Solace in Somalia with 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, which was an eye-opening experience for the 20-year-old Digger.

He later deployed on peacekeeping operations to Timor Leste in 2003 and to Papua New Guinea in 2005, followed by Iraq in 2007 and Afghanistan in 2013.

Private Jason Watene, from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, stands guard during a food drop for local Somali civilians.
Private Jason Watene, from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, stands guard during a food drop for local Somali civilians. Corporal Gary Ramage

WO1 Watene is proud to be back in Afghanistan and was looking forward to paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"This Anzac Day, we will hold a number of ceremonies in various locations where the Task Group elements are working, including Hamid Karzai International Airport- North, Headquarters Resolute Support in Kabul, the Afghan National Army Officer Academy in Qargah, Bagram Airforce Base and in Kandahar where there are six Australian mentors,” he said.

Nearing the end of his deployment, WO1 Watene will return home, having developed professionally.

He said he would return home knowing Afghanistan had improved and wished the people of Afghanistan all the best.

"The majority of the people in Kabul just want to get on with their lives,” WO1 Watene said.

"They have been at war for hundreds of years and it will take a long time to change but I think we are making a difference by being here in the advisory space as they continue to develop their security forces and strive for a better future.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  afghanistan war anzac anzac day anzac day 2017 anzac day tweed serviceman tweed anzac tweed heads

Outbreak of whooping cough at Northern Rivers school

Outbreak of whooping cough at Northern Rivers school

A LOCAL school has confirmed five cases of whooping cough among their students.

Murwillumbah remembers the Anzacs

The 2017 ANZAC day remembrance ceremony at Murwillumbah was attended by several thousand onlookers, families and friends.

Thousands stop to remember them.

Buddhists bring joy to Tumbulgum

Tzu-Chi Foundation donated care packages to the flood-damaged victims in Tumbulgum.

Tzu-Chi Foundation helps out in Tumbulgum.

Anzac Day 2017: Tweed soldier reaches a pinnacle

Task Group Afghanistan Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), Warrant Officer Class One Jason Watene at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan.

"I think I wanted to be part of a team”

Local Partners

Anzac legend embedded in our cultural history

These military milestones remind us that whenever the time has come, the sons and daughters of our Anzacs came forward without question

Murwillumbah remembers the Anzacs

The 2017 ANZAC day remembrance ceremony at Murwillumbah was attended by several thousand onlookers, families and friends.

Thousands stop to remember them.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Madonna biopic in the works

MADONNA’S life as a rising pop star in New York in the early 1980s is set to be documented in a new biopic titled Blonde Ambition

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire Elon Musk are enjoying Qld

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 11:00 - 11:30AM This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 10:00 - 10:30AM This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Duplex with access to river and NO strata fees!

2/51 Wyuna Road, Tweed Heads West 2485

Duplex 2 1 1 $335,000

This 2 bedroom duplex is ideal for an investor or someone looking to downsize. There is huge potential here to modernise with your own personal touch & style.

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Council urged to consult more on Kingscliff plan

Cr Ron Cooper is determined to have a three-storey height limit in Kingscliff.

Council nails down the draft Kingscliff plan.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!