Anzac Day: Hundreds turn out for Tweed Dawn Service

A soldier stands guard over the Cenotaph as daylight begins to break over Jack Evans Boat Harbour at Tweed Heads' Anzac Day dawn service.

SITTING high up on his father's shoulders, a young boy looks out over a crowd of hundreds lining Chris Cunningham Park as dawn begins to break on Australia's most hallowed day.

Wearing an Australian Army slouch hat, the boy is representative of a new generation joining all those before him in paying respects on Anzac Day to the servicemen and women who have so valiantly served - and continue to serve - their country.

As the sun begins to rise over Tweed Heads, dozens of ex-service personnel shuffle in to surround Tweed Heads Cenotaph, to mark the 102nd landing of Australian forces at Gallipoli, and to mark 100 years since our worst losses of the First World War.

"On this day, above all days, we recall those who in the great tragedy of war, gave their lives for Australia, and the freedom of mankind," Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL President Joe Russell said while soldiers stood guard.

"We think of every man, woman and child, who in those crucial years died, so the lights of humanity and freedom may continue to shine."

A soldier standing guard salutes as hundreds watch on at Anzac Day Dawn Service at Tweed Heads Daniel McKenzie

The First World War remains Australia's costliest war, where 60,000 of 416,809 men who enlisted were killed, with another 156,000 wounded, gassed, or taken prisoner, as said by the Australian War Memorial.

On Anzac Day 1917, the public was reeling from losses at Bullecourt, France, where just a few weeks earlier, more than 1000 Australians had been taken as prisoners of war, the highest number in a single action during the First World War.

Many Australian lives were lost or changed forever on the bloody battlefields of western Europe, such as those at Broodseinde Ridge, Belgium between October and November 2017, and Messines in June.

Tweed River High School student Kara Pease reminded those hundreds who had packed Chris Cunningham Park that dawn was the best time to attack during battle, which is why they were all gathered then, when dawn was breaking over Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

Miss Pease drew on the memory of the 6,500 Australians who were killed at Broodseinde, as she painted a picture of the horror facing young Australians who stepped onto the Western Front.

"This is the spirit of Anzac and it's legacy, so lest we forget the memory of those, who we all remember today," Miss Pease said.

Ex servicemen gather as hundreds watch on at Anzac Day Dawn Service at Tweed Heads Daniel McKenzie

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest paid homage to those who had fallen, including the young Tweed servicemen whose lives had been lost.

"From the warm shores of Australia, to the absolute horror of war, I often wonder what thoughts went through their (soldiers) minds as they rode to the beach, and what thoughts went through their mind when they saw the carnage, saw mates blown to pieces, and saw the blood and guts of a battlefield," Mr Provest said.

"I stand before you extraordinarily proud of the Anzac legend born on those beaches and battlefields, and the legend that shows courage, mateship and sacrifice; qualities we hold so high in Australia.

"As we all know, we have lost a number of young Tweed people in recent conflicts, but what they died for, that sacrifice, commitment and courage, will live on forever."

Tweed choir The Blenders warm up ahead of Anzac Day Dawn Service at Tweed Heads Daniel McKenzie

As the sun shined down upon Tweed Cenotaph, bagpipes played as wreaths were laid, before a lone bugler stepped forward to break the silence.

"Sound the last post, to hold the memory bright, then sound the rouse and keep the torch alight," Mr Russell said, as words from the Sonnet of Anzac Day were offered in an ode.

As the Last Post's last notes faded, the young boy removed his slouch hat, as Tweed choir The Blenders began Australia and New Zealand's national anthems.

Joining the boy in removing hats were those from all the other generations who arrived at Tweed Heads to pay their respects, as they did right across the country.

Those men and women who represented their country with honour and distinction over the last 102 years were remembered with dignity in Tweed Heads at daybreak, as they will be at the going down of the sun on April 25, 2017.

Lest we forget.