Anzac Day: List of services across the Tweed

An Army cadet stands in the honour guard at the 2016 Anzac Day dawn service at Tweed Heads.

TUESDAY, April 25 marks the 102nd anniversary of the Anzac landing at Gallipoli, and 100 years since 1917, one of the darkest years for Aussie troops.

Honouring the Anzac has long been a traditional custom on the Tweed and Dr John Griffin, secretary of the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub-Branch, said big crowds were once again expected to congregate this year.

"More and more Australians gather to mark Anzac Day, ensuring our diggers continue to be honoured and never forgotten,” Dr Griffin said.

Services:

Banora Point: Anzac Day service at RSL Care Darlington, 126 Leisure Drive, Banora Point at 10am.

Burringbar: Assemble at the Old Bakery at 8.45am for a march to the memorial. Service to commence at 9am. Refreshments and bowls at the Sports Club after the service.

Cudgen: Dawn service at the Cudgen War Memorial. Assemble at Crescent Street at 4.10am. March to service at Collier Street Cenotaph at 4.28am.

Kingscliff: Dawn service: Assemble at Turnock Street at 5.55am. Service at Kingscliff War Memorial, with breakfast to follow at 7am. Main service: Assemble at 10am, with a march at 10.20am to a service at the memorial at 11am. Cars available for non-marchers, and lunch at the club rooms to follow.

Murwillumbah: Dawn service: Assemble at war memorial at 5.20am, followed by breakfast at 6.15am. Main service: Marchers to assemble on Brisbane Street, while schools and other organisations will assemble on Main Street, opposite the post office at 10.10am. March starts at 10.30am for cenotaph service at 10.45am. Transport available for non-marchers at assembly area. There will be a short session in the club at 12.15pm for veterans. Finger food and refreshments available.

Pottsville: Assemble at 7.30am at Murdoch's Chemist. March begins at 7.45am for a service at 8am at the Anzac Park cenotaph. Breakfast at Pottsville Beach Sports Club to follow.

Tumbulgum: Dawn service at memorial gates at 4.28am. Breakfast in the hotel to follow the service.

Tweed: Tweed Heads/Coolangatta dawn service at 5.45am at Chris Cunningham Park, Wharf St, Tweed Heads. Breakfast at Twin Towns to follow. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance from Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub-Branch office.

Tyalgum: Dawn service at the memorial at 4.20am. Breakfast in the hotel after the service.

Uki: Dawn service at war memorial at 0420hrs. Breakfast in the hall after the service.