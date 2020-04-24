ANZAC DAY: Why Tweed man won't miss respecting our heroes

SERVING WITH PRIDE: Pottsville’s Barney Matthews, 92, a Vietnam veteran holds a photo of his father James Matthews, a World War I private, in front of the cenotaph which has his family members’ names on it.

TO THE heartwrenching sound of the Last Post, Steve Matthews will be one of those in the Tweed paying their respects on Anzac Day.

The Banora Point grandfather will be proudly standing at the end of his driveway at 6am today with his father's and great uncle's war medals pinned across his heart.

The Matthews family has a proud military history with family members still serving in Australia's armed forces today.

Steve's father, Barney Matthews, who lives at Bupa Pottsville is a Vietnam veteran and before the onset of dementia shared a love of family history with his son.

Barney's father, James Matthews, survived a bullet to the head while serving in France on WW1. The same battlefield which would claim the lives of Jame's brothers.

"I've got all the old telegrams somewhere," Steve said. "His mother (James') got a message saying he was shot in the head and had been taken to hospital in England. She didn't hear anything else until he turned up on the doorstep one day. He had healed but was missing a section of his skull near his temple.

"My uncles even marched in the Coo-ee March, the first call to arms in WW1. Our family has more than 100 years of serving the country."

Steve said nothing would stop him honouring those who had made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I will be there at the end of the driveway and as soon as the pubs reopen again I will be there to have a cold one in their honour," Steve said.

Tweed mayor Katie Milne also called for residents to continue to honour the ANZAC tradition today, despite coronavirus restrictions altering normal commemorations.

"These are challenging times for many people but we can be creative to ensure Australian servicemen and women throughout the ages are appropriately remembered. We can come together even though we are apart to honour their great sacrifice," Cr Milne said.

"Many current and returned servicemen and women who live in the Tweed will be missing the support and camaraderie they usually experience at local Anzac Day services, so let's show them our ANZAC spirit and that we still care and honour them," she said.

One way you can honour our ANZACS on Saturday 25 April is by going to the end of your driveway at 6am and listening to a brief commemorative service. Photo: RSL NSW

RSL NSW's list of alternative commemorations include:

1. Record yourself reciting The Ode or sharing a message of support for our veterans. Use the hashtag #ANZACSpirit and share online how you'll be commemorating privately, as well as who you'll be remembering this ANZAC Day.

2. At 6am on ANZAC Day, go to the end of your driveway or stand on your balcony and listen to a brief commemorative service.

3. Tune into live commemorative services, the ABC will be broadcasting from 5.30am at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. A live broadcast from the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney will also be available from 10am on ABC.

4. Reach out to a mate who might be alone. Many people are alone during this time of isolation. It's an opportunity to invoke the ANZAC value of mateship and check to see how a mate is doing.

5. Donate to the ANZAC Appeal online at anzacappeal.com.au. Donations support Australian veterans and their families in need. Donations in NSW support services provided by RSL DefenceCare and Veteran Sport Australia.

For more information visit https://www.rslnsw.org.au/