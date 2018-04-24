Our full list of Anzac Day services in the Tweed shire.

Our full list of Anzac Day services in the Tweed shire. Michael Doyle

Our full list of dawn, march and remembrance services in the Tweed Shire on April 25.

BURRINGBAR

Assemble at the Old Bakery at 8:45am for march to the memorial. Service to commence at 9:00am. Refreshments and Bowls at the Sports Club after the service.

CUDGEN

Dawn service held at the Cudgen War Memorial. Assemble at Crescent Street at 4:10am. March to service at Collier Street Cenotaph at 4:28am.

KINGSCLIFF

Assemble at Turnock Street at 5:55am for dawn service at Kingscliff War Memorial. Main Service: Assemble at 10:00am with march commencing at 10:20am. Main service begins at 11:00am. Luncheon at the club rooms after.

POTTSVILLE

Assemble at Pottsville Beach Pharmacy at 7:30am. March at 7:45am for service at 8:00am at Cenotaph ANZAC Park. Breakfast at Pottsville Beach Sports Club after the service.

MURWILLUMBAH

Assemble at War Memorial at 5:20am for Dawn Service. For main service, marchers assemble on Brisbane St, schools and other organisations assemble on Main Street, opposite post office at 10.10am. March at 10.30am for Cenotaph Service at 10.45am.

TUMBULGUM

Dawn service at Memorial Gates at 4:28am. Breakfast in the Hotel after the service.

Tweed Heads

Dawn service: Assemble on the pathway behind Chris Cunningham Park at 5:45am with the march off at 5:55am. Wreath laying service at Queen Elizabeth Park at 6:30am..

Main service: Assemble in Boundary Street Tweed Heads at 10:00am, march off at 10:30am down Boundary Street, left into Wharf Street and left to the Memorial in Chris Cunningham Park. Service of Remembrance from 11:00am.

TYALGUM

Dawn service at Memorial 5.15am. Breakfast in the Hotel after the service.

UKI

Dawn service at War Memorial at 4.20am. Breakfast in the hall after the service.