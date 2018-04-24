Menu
Login
Our full list of Anzac Day services in the Tweed shire.
Our full list of Anzac Day services in the Tweed shire. Michael Doyle
News

Anzac Day services in the Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
24th Apr 2018 5:30 PM

Our full list of dawn, march and remembrance services in the Tweed Shire on April 25.

BURRINGBAR

Assemble at the Old Bakery at 8:45am for march to the memorial. Service to commence at 9:00am. Refreshments and Bowls at the Sports Club after the service.

CUDGEN

Dawn service held at the Cudgen War Memorial. Assemble at Crescent Street at 4:10am. March to service at Collier Street Cenotaph at 4:28am.

KINGSCLIFF

Assemble at Turnock Street at 5:55am for dawn service at Kingscliff War Memorial. Main Service: Assemble at 10:00am with march commencing at 10:20am. Main service begins at 11:00am. Luncheon at the club rooms after.

POTTSVILLE

Assemble at Pottsville Beach Pharmacy at 7:30am. March at 7:45am for service at 8:00am at Cenotaph ANZAC Park. Breakfast at Pottsville Beach Sports Club after the service.

MURWILLUMBAH

Assemble at War Memorial at 5:20am for Dawn Service. For main service, marchers assemble on Brisbane St, schools and other organisations assemble on Main Street, opposite post office at 10.10am. March at 10.30am for Cenotaph Service at 10.45am.

TUMBULGUM

Dawn service at Memorial Gates at 4:28am. Breakfast in the Hotel after the service.

Tweed Heads

Dawn service: Assemble on the pathway behind Chris Cunningham Park at 5:45am with the march off at 5:55am. Wreath laying service at Queen Elizabeth Park at 6:30am..

Main service: Assemble in Boundary Street Tweed Heads at 10:00am, march off at 10:30am down Boundary Street, left into Wharf Street and left to the Memorial in Chris Cunningham Park. Service of Remembrance from 11:00am.

TYALGUM

Dawn service at Memorial 5.15am. Breakfast in the Hotel after the service.

UKI

Dawn service at War Memorial at 4.20am. Breakfast in the hall after the service.

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Hospital would have been icing on the cake: Leda

    Hospital would have been icing on the cake: Leda

    News THE developer behind the massive proposed estate of Kings Forest on the Tweed Coast said its site would have been "ideal” for the proposed Tweed Valley...

    • 24th Apr 2018 5:01 PM
    Female veterans to wear medals on their left side

    Female veterans to wear medals on their left side

    News Tweed RSL to honour female veterans.

    • 24th Apr 2018 4:09 PM
    New help for Tweed homeless

    New help for Tweed homeless

    Breaking The Family Centre is working to stop youth homelessness.

    • 24th Apr 2018 3:52 PM
    Travel back in time to the 1957 opening of Twin Towns

    Travel back in time to the 1957 opening of Twin Towns

    News Tweed Daily News celebrates 130-years of publication.

    • 24th Apr 2018 3:45 PM

    Local Partners