Anzac legend embedded in our cultural history

IN FRONT of a large crowd this morning, Kingscliff RSL Sub-Branch vice-president Brian Vickery reeled off a list of "significant milestones” reached at this year's Anzac Day.

"It is 50 years since D Company, 6RAR, faced overwhelming odds at the Battle of Long Tan in Vietnam; 75 years since the HMAS Perth was sunk in the Sunda Strait, losing 353 members of the ship's company,” he said.

"Seventy-five years since 22 Australian nurses were executed on the beach at Bank Island in Indonesia; 75 years since the Australian 8th division was beaten and incarcerated in Singapore and 75 years since the war physically came to Australia with the bombing of Darwin.

"These milestones remind us that whenever the time has come, the sons and daughters of our Anzacs came forward without question and accepted the responsibilities asked of them.”

Mr Vickery said the Anzac legend began during the First World War and was a significant time for Australians because it was a nation-building event.

"The young Anzacs of Australia had finally been blooded,” he said.

"Some will seek to distort the legend of Anzac as over-sentimentalised military history and describe it as myth or, worse still, as a chest-beating glorification of war.

"The reality, however, is far different. The Anzac legend is firmly embedded in our cultural history.”

Guest speaker at Kingscliff, Commodore Mal Wise, who has served in the Royal Australian Navy for 31 years, spoke of Australia's Victoria Cross winners.

"They embody the ideals we hold close that are founded in the Anzac story of courage, tenacity, loyalty and mateship,” he said.

Seven Victoria crosses were awarded for the Battle of Lone Pine alone.

This battle was one of a series of actions fought by the Australian and New Zealand forces during the Gallipoli campaign.

The fighting there lasted four days and resulted in more than 2000 Australian casualties.

At Kingscliff today, the community honoured the sacrifice of all fallen servicemen and women with songs, tears and silence.

"Some come to remember the fallen; some to respect the sacrifice of those who fought and died so that we might enjoy the way of life we do today,” Commodore Wise said.