Anzac Races deliver a triple for homecoming Fujii

RACING: It was back to where it all began for seasoned international jockey, Kanichiro "Joe” Fujii, when he took out three of the five races on the Anzac Day card at Murwillumbah on Wednesday.

Fujii's riding career began as an apprentice at the old Australian Racing Institute Training Centre, which was across the road from the track. That was nearly two decades ago, and his CV has since gone on to include a stint with the Waterhouse stable in Sydney as well as winning Group races all over South East Asia.

"It's great to see some of the successful riders in the ranks come back and support us like this,” Tweed River Jockey Club's secretary-manager Leanne Manning said.

The Murwillumbah veteran steered home some big-priced winners, scoring on Happy Room ($8), Heart Of Baroque ($10), and Kaizari ($11).

Parlaying a $1 bet on Fujii's successful haul would have seen an astute punter walk away with $880.

In a three-horse race, locally trained Andante ($1.30) scored, taking out the feature Murwillumbah Services Club Anzac Day cup. Chris Taylor rode the three-year-old Encosta De Lago filly who is prepared on-course by Matt Dunn.

Official attendance for the meeting was still being collated at the time of print, but officials estimate it was a crowd about 1000 strong.

"It was a great family day, that I'm sure of and can tell you right now,” Ms Manning said.

The TRJC's next meeting is Monday, May 7. The main event will be the running of the 2018 Mooball Cup, an open handicap over 1530m.