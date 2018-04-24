Anzac Races preview: Anzac Cup could be Andante's inferno

AN excitement packed afternoon will be awaiting patrons at Murwillumbah racecourse tomorrow when the Tweed River Jockey Club hosts its traditional Anzac Day meeting.

Plenty of activities, music and family fun will be on offer, with a public holiday crowd in the thousands expected to swell the little track among the canefields.

With full betting facilities, on-course tote, and a local and interstate bookies' ring, anyone in the mood for a flutter will be well catered for. The big, interstate Anzac day meetings will be at their respective headquarters of Royal Randwick and Flemington. The local program will get under way with the first of five races at 1.25pm, a 1200m Maiden plate. The track is currently rated Slow.

The opener will be a wide open affair with four year old gelding Rimmski making his way down the Bruce Highway from Rockhampton for his best chance to date at securing the winner's purse. Having shown a knack for running in rain affected going, tomorrow's conditions should suit. A career best run last year stands out, when he finished second on a Gold Coast track rated a Heavy 10. He's four races into his current campaign, so he should be ready to fire, especially after putting in a half-decent account for himself at Doomben last month against some nice types.

Another competitor who will be close to the action when the post looms is three year old Bradbury's Luck gelding, Lucksbury. Trained up the road at Bundall by popular trainer Maryann Brosnan, it looks like it will only be a matter of time before he makes his first trip to the winners circle. He's been knocking at the door for most of his five career starts to date, and he's done well on wet tracks. A fast finishing run at Ballina, last start, suggests he'll lap up the extra furlong on offer tomorrow.

Another one from the Brosnan stable is the topweight Red Flyer. While the distance may be a tad short for his liking, a nice trial run at Ballina a fortnight ago may be a hint that he's ready to go, first-up.

The main event of the day will be the Murwillumbah Services Club Anzac Cup, a Class 1 and Maiden plate over 2020m and is due at 3.50pm, race 4 on the card. Local trainer, Matt Dunn prepares Andante in a three horse race. She should prove too strong for them, and then some. The last of the day, race 5, will conclude the local program at 4.25pm. See you there!

For bus schedules and all other information please visit www.tweedriverjockeyclub.com.au