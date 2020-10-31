‘Apocalyptic’ footage of quake tsunami

At least 19 people are dead and hundreds injured after an earthquake in the Aegean Sea triggered a tsunami that swept through coastal towns of Greece and Turkey.

Rescue teams are currently searching through the rubble of multiple toppled buildings in the Turkish city of Izmir and Greek island of Samos, and the death toll is rising.

There were at least 750 people injured by the quake which registered a 7.0 on the Richter scale and sent floods of seawater through the streets of Ismir as witnesses fled buildings.

Shocking footage captured by onlookers sees the powerful surge of water collecting household items and building debris, as screams from terrified locals can be heard in the background.

One onlooker described the scenes of rising water as "apocalyptic".

Another tsunami footage from the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey.



This one is really dangerous pic.twitter.com/62zfddWSi8 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020

The earthquake struck on Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, and was felt from as far as Athens and Istanbul.

After the earthquake there were a total of 211 aftershocks, 23 of which were over 4.0 in magnitude, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD.

At least 20 buildings in Izmir, a Turkish city with population of 4.4 million, are said to have collapsed, Mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk.

Of the 19 fatalities recorded so far, 17 are from the town, including one who drowned in the tsunami floods. Two teenagers have died in Greece.

A better footage from Izmir of Turkey that shows the sea water has withdrawn after the quake pic.twitter.com/SwhA5VpEzj — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking in Istanbul, said 438 were injured with five undergoing surgery and eight in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted condolences for two teenagers who died after being struck by a wall that collapsed on the island of Samos.

"Words are too poor to describe what one feels before the loss of children," he wrote.

At least 19 people were injured in Samos, with two, including a 14-year-old, being flown to Athens and seven hospitalised on the island, health authorities said.

Multiple buildings have collapsed in Izmir, Turkey, and search-and-rescue efforts are underway. Picture: Getty Images.

The small tsunami that hit the Turkish coast also affected Samos, with seawater flooding streets in the main harbour town of Vathi.

Authorities warned people to stay away from the coast and from potentially damaged buildings.

Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger said at least 70 people were rescued from wrecked buildings, with four destroyed and more than 10 collapsed.

Others suffered less severe damage, he said, but did not give an exact number.

On Friday, people spilled out onto the streets of Izmir, witnesses said, after the quake struck.

Pictures and video posted on social media shows large clouds of dust rising over the city following the earthquake.

Other videos and pictures show surging sea water in Izmir province flowing into coastal towns.

People are seen running for their lives after as the apparent tsunami rushed in following the earthquake.

The quake struck was felt along Turkey's Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday's earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 17 kilometres.

Massive earthquake in Turkish city of izmir....! 😥

Casualties feared.....

Our hearts and prayers go for the people of Turkey..#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/roritMuD3g — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) October 30, 2020

Tsunami warnings were reportedly issued as the quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and water rose above the dock in the main harbour of Samos and flooded the street.

It read: "Stay away from the coast. Danger from high waves due to earthquake."

Greek media said the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported.

Seismologist Efthymios Lekkas told Greek state television ERT that it was still too early to say whether this was the main earthquake.

"It was a very big earthquake, it's difficult to have a bigger one," said Lekkas.

Emergency services personnel search a collapsed building for survivors after a powerful earthquake struck on Friday in Izmir. Picture: Getty Images.

The Deputy Mayor of Eastern Samos told ANT1 that buildings had fallen, including the church of Panagia Theotokou in Karlovasi.

The chief of Samos hospital workers union told The Greek City Times: "A few minutes ago we experienced a very big earthquake similar to that Samos has been experiencing for many years.

"People are panicking. They have gone out in the squares, in the streets."

He added: "It was an earthquake that lasted several minutes. Very strong."

