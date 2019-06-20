‘Apologise for this disgusting report’

Channel 9 have been accused of "triggering a whole community" with "racist jokes" about Korean boy band BTS, with the network now apologising for the segment.

A firestorm erupted over last night's episode of 20 To One which included BTS in its countdown of the greatest global crazes.

In the segment hosts Nick Cody and Erin Molan referred to BTS as "the South Korean One Direction" and the "biggest band you've never heard of".

Thornton and Molan also note that BTS had a number one single in the US despite that "only one band member actually speaks English".

20 to One hosts Erin Molan and Nick Cody.

The segment also included interviews from different celebrities including comedian Jimmy Carr, who joked: "When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried. So it could have been worse. But not much worse."

It featured footage of BTS speaking at the United Nations about youth programs but joked their visit had been about "hair products".

After 20 To One aired the backlash against the BTS segment was swift, with viewers and fans of the boy band condemning it as "racist" and "triggering".

I'm sorry but as an Australian this is embarrassing. Racist jokes and mocking their entire career just don't cut it. And I'm pre sure you don't just ask randos if their gay and thinks it's okay. Congrats on triggering a whole community #channel9apologize pic.twitter.com/BIox8LYCrq — stan gg's y'all (@tofuhyunie) June 19, 2019

In a statement, a Nine spokesman told news.com.au: "As a lighthearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night's episode of 20 to One, which highlighted the 'Greatest Global Crazes', did not breach any broadcast regulations, and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group.

"We apologise to any who may have been offended by last night's episode."

We respectfully ask Channel 9 and the organisers of the 20 To One show to apologise and seek to change their ways to ensure that their content is based on inclusion rather than exclusion and racial tendencies #channel9apologise #channel9apologize — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) June 19, 2019

#Channel9Apologize is now trending #1 in Australia due to racist remarks made by @20toOne broadcasted on @Channel9.



It's time Australian media learnt that their racism and xenophobia isn't acceptable. pic.twitter.com/crabKcE98Q — BTS Australia 🐨 (@bts_aus) June 19, 2019

#channel9apologize

The biggest boy band you never heard ok we gonna make sure that you never forget their name until your last day in earth . You messed up with wrong fandom pic.twitter.com/Va3Zs2SFpJ — RB (@RB26999) June 19, 2019

There's no basic respect and manner about artists in this program.

I don’t understand how could they make fun of UN speech which was on behalf of a charity to end self violence. #channel9apologize #channel9apologizetoBTS@20toOne

pic.twitter.com/SG24IXgkKT — passionné de bts 내가수 방탄 (@chelice_bts) June 19, 2019