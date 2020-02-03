Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Crime

Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death

by Cheryl Goodenough
3rd Feb 2020 3:23 PM

A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.

Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

assisted suicide court appeal graham robert morant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hanks for the memories: A-lister drops in on Tweed eatery

        premium_icon Hanks for the memories: A-lister drops in on Tweed eatery

        News It was just a standard Saturday afternoon at Mavis’ Kitchen and Cabins for manager Ricky Burchielli until one the biggest film stars in the world walked in

        Chance for shoppers to help bushfire and drought victims

        premium_icon Chance for shoppers to help bushfire and drought victims

        News BUY extra goodies at market and you’ll not only help people who’ve lost everything...

        Police officer to face hearing over assault allegations

        premium_icon Police officer to face hearing over assault allegations

        Crime Officer is accused of violently assaulting a teen boy in Byron Bay

        Cudgen claims fourth straight country lifesaving title

        premium_icon Cudgen claims fourth straight country lifesaving title

        Sport FAR North Coast club comes out on top at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving...