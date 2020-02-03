Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death
A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.
Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.
The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.
