Appeal follows Lone Wolf OMCG attack at Coolangatta

POLICE have appealed to a man who was attacked by members of the Lone Wolf's OMCG at Coolangatta to help with investigations.

The attack happened about 4pm on April 23 after two men exited a pub on McLean Street and began assaulting a man who police believe was known to them.

The two men repeatedly punched and kicked the man on the footpath, according to Queensland Police.

A female who had been walking with the man prior to the attack was nearby when the attack happened.

Security personnel from the licensed venue stepped in but all four had left before police arrived.

Investigators from Taskforce Maxima identified the two men believed to be responsible for the attack.

On May 5, the pair, aged 28 and 34, both members of the Lone Wolf's OMCG say police, were issued an infringement notice for Public Nuisance. Both were also issued notices under the new consorting legislation.

"The actions we have taken reflect the position of the Queensland Police Service - to protect public standards and ensure the safety of the public," Detective Inspector Stephen Blanchfield said.

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable to the community.

"We are yet to receive a complaint of assault, however we would like to speak with the man and his female companion."

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au/