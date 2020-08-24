Apple forced to apologise for app mistake

Apple has been forced to make a public apology after it locked out website hosting platform WordPress from its app store in a move to get more profit from in-app purchases.

WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg noticed on Friday that his company had been "locked out of the app store".

The problem could be easily fixed - all he had to do was change the free app status of WordPress and allow in-app purchases.

According to Mr Mullenweg, Apple would then be eligible for a 30 per cent cut of any purchases made through the app.

Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name? — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 21, 2020

Mr Mullenweg was opposed to the idea, especially as he founded WordPress to make the internet free for everyone.

"My life's mission, and the purpose of WordPress, is to increase the freedom of the internet," he said in a later tweet.

After his tweet got thousands of reactions, he prompted an apology from the tech giant.

"We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved," Apple said in a statement.

"Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases.

"We have informed the developer and apologize (sic) for any confusion caused."

I am very grateful that folks at Apple re-reviewed @WordPressiOS and have let us know we do not need to implement in-app purchases to be able to continue to update the app. Bad news travels faster than good, usually, so please consider sharing that they reversed course. — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 23, 2020

Mr Mullenweg was pleased with the outcome, but it has served as a warning for other free apps.

